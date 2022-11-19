Manchester United face battle with Arsenal and Chelsea for Barcelona’s Memphis Depay



Memphis Depay looks set to leave FC Barcelona in January, with Manchester United a likely destination.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Barca have made it clear “that he would go free” even though his contract does not expire until the end of the season.

With the La Liga leaders still struggling with their wage bill, letting Depay leave on a free transfer does make some sense, given their other forward options.

Robert Lewandowski has been sensational since moving to Spain, and with player like Ferran Torres also preferred by Xavi, there is little room for the Dutchman in the squad.

In fact, Depay has made just two La Liga appearances so far this season, despite a decent return of 12 goals in 20(8) matches last term.

He was also sensational for the Netherlands during their World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring 12 times in 10 games, while also laying on 6 assists.

All of that could make the 28-year-old a fantastic addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad as he looks to bolster his dwindling attacking options.

The Red Devils have seen Anthony Martial struggle for fitness despite a promising preseason while Cristiano Ronaldo – whose own form has been nothing short of terrible – has no future at the club.

That has left Ten Hag shifting Marcus Rashford from his favoured left-wing role to a central striker position, with mixed results.

Depay would certainly help with matter, although Sport claims that United will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature.

As of yet, no club has made a formal offer. It is believed that the trio are waiting until after the World Cup to make an approach.

Depay’s performance in the tournament – and more to the point, his luck avoiding injuries – will affect the likelihood of an official approach from United or the London rivals.

