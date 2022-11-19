Mauricio Pochettino has not given up hope of becoming Manchester United boss in the future



Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2012-13, Manchester United have gone through five permanent managers and quite a few interim bosses.

And during this period of turmoil, many renowned coaches were linked with the Old Trafford hot seat. One of the most prominent coaches to be linked with the job was Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine was first linked with the job after Jose Mourinho was sacked as United boss back in 2018. However, he did not take up the job as he was still employed by Tottenham Hotspur, who finished as runners-up in the Champions League that season.

Poch says timing of United job cost him

Then again, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shown the door last season. he was once again one of the front-runners for the United job.

However, he was contracted to Paris Saint-Germain that season where he won the Ligue 1 title and he did not wish to leave his role. However, as fate would have had it, he was sacked at the end of the season.

🤔⚪️ ¿Cómo fue la historia de Pochettino con el Manchester United o el Real Madrid? 😌 “El fútbol es timing. Son los momentos para que coincida y que ese matrimonio suceda. A veces es solo cuestión de tiempo. No creo en que los trenes pasen solo una vez” pic.twitter.com/EUeAl6u9eh — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) November 18, 2022

By that time, the United hierarchy had already held positive talks with then Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and ultimately went with the Dutchman and he has since steadied the ship while improving previously under-performing stars.

Pochettino was asked about whether he regrets not taking up the chance to become the United manager and he said that a managerial appointment is based on timing and that there is still time for his dream to come true.

Speaking with Radio Marca, the 50-year-old believes that the timing of the vacancy was a huge reason for him not getting the job, but hasn’t ruled out taking over the reins at some point in the future.

Poch has qualities to become future boss

“Football is timing. It’s the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it’s just a matter of timing. I don’t believe that trains pass just once.”

Despite not winning silverware with Spurs and even during his short-lived stint as Southampton boss, the former Argentina international impressed one and all with his team’s high-pressing and attractive style of football.

His philosophy of trusting youth and allowing them a pathway into the senior team was also laudable and with his managerial pedigree, it will not be long before he returns to the dugout.

Whether some day, he can return to the Theatre of Dreams as United manager remains to be seen. For now, supporters are fully behind Ten Hag who has take up a difficult and challenging job and has so far done really well.

