Raphael Varane still touch and go for France’s World Cup opener against Australia



A total of 16 Manchester United stars have been called up for the upcoming World Cup and from a United point of view, they will be hoping to get back these stars injury free and in good form.

While most stars have reached their national team camps in good spirit and in good form considering the Red Devils’ exploits in the last few weeks, one player who is yet to attain full fitness is Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman is so integral to his nation’s chances of defending the crown that coach Didier Deschamps called up the centre-back knowing he is not fully fit.

Varane still not fully-fit

Back on October 22, the former Real Madrid star got injured during United’s hard-fought draw against Chelsea and was seen leaving the ground in tears.

It was feared that the defender knew that he could not recuperate in time for the Qatar tournament. However, those fears proved unfounded in the end.

He had been training at Clairefontaine for the last few weeks with the national team doctors so as to have the best chance of recovering in time for the quadrennial showpiece.

And the doctors gave the go-ahead to the coach to select the 29-year-old for the tournament in the hope that he would be ready in time.

However, on Thursday France went through one of their first public trainings ahead of the World Cup, and Varane did not take part in the more strenuous part of the drill.

Can he make it in time?

L’Equipe have been told that it’s a ‘simple delay’. The French World Cup-winner is yet to use his thigh to its maximum potential so far but the exercises he has partaken in show he is close to full recovery.

The next group session is scheduled for Saturday and a call will be taken post that whether he will be ‘seen as ready to be considered’ for the game on Tuesday, meaning there are now ’48 decisive hours’ ahead.

Unless he passes the intense sessions, “there are no doubts that Raphaël Varane will be a starter against Australia on Tuesday.”

The window, as mentioned by the publication, is getting ‘tighter and tighter’, and the next day or so will be crucial for the centre-back. if he is to make the cut for the opener.

