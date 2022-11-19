Video: Bruno Fernandes sends a message to Man United fans after shocking Cristiano Ronaldo interview



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has issued a message to fans, saying there is no problem on a personal level between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is after a bombshell interview that Ronaldo gave to British journalist Piers Morgan, where he blasted the club and Erik ten Hag for “betraying him.”

Ronaldo also accused the United boss of making excuses to cover up for his disrespect and even took a swipe at his hard-headed teammates and United youngsters who do not listen to him.

A video emerged that depicted a frosty interaction between the 37-year-old and Fernandes in the Portugal camp.

In the video, Fernandes appears to be giving Ronaldo a cold reception which stuns the striker. However, the playmaker moved to social media to refute any rumours of a strain in relationships between himself and his national team captain.

Fernandes followed up on this in a well-measured and balanced post-match interview for Sky Sports after his two goals against Nigeria in a friendly helped Seleção das Quinas to a 4-0 victory.

Fernandes remarked that he had not seen the interview and so could not form an informed opinion of it.

He warded off the journalist’s repeated questions about the matter, saying he was currently focused on the World Cup and would turn his attention back to the Red Devils after Portugal’s involvement comes to an end.

The United number eight provided further context on the awkward video of his interaction with Ronaldo.

He told Sky Sports that the sound had been omitted and they should revise their point of view after watching the video with the sound on. He reiterated that he had shared a light-hearted moment with Ronaldo and there was nothing more to it than that.

It will be interesting to see how Fernandes reacts to the Ronaldo saga should he come around to it.

Already, Raphael Varane has admitted that the damning allegations affect the team. Anthony Elanga relayed that the interview has not changed his admiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Like Fernandes, Victor Lindelof is another who refused to be pulled into issuing remarks on the matter.

