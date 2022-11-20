Anthony Elanga: Manchester United winger explains love for pizza kebabs

Anthony Elanga has revealed his love for ‘pizza kebabs’ while on international duty with Sweden.

The 20 year old explained how he is fascinated with the dish, especially in Malmo.

He stated:

“Malmö has the best kebab pizzas. I only eat kebab pizza when I come to Sweden.”

“But when I normally come to Sweden, it’s with the national team, and then I never have time to have a kebab pizza, so I hope to do it now.”

Elanga went on to criticise pizza in England: “They can’t bake pizza in England.”

“As long as it’s a good kebab, it doesn’t matter. I always ask my friends. The friends know.”

Elanga also responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of young players.

In his interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said that, according to him, the current generation has it much easier.

He claimed that young players don’t listen and are distracted.

Elanga said: “We are a new generation. I am always 100 per cent focused on what I am doing, but I can understand what he is saying.”

“There are a lot of phones and a lot of technology.”

“It’s quite easy for young players to get distracted and lose focus.”

“I always focus 100 per cent on my job and what I do. Young players at United are listening, but I can understand what he is saying.”

The 20 year old is working hard to get into the plans of Erik ten Hag. He needs to improve his decision-making in the final third, after which he can expect to be picked more often.