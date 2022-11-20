Anthony Martial involved in fiery training ground bust-up with Dan Gore



Manchester United striker Anthony Martial whas been involved in a training ground bust-up with a youth-team player.

Erik ten Hag was conducting a training session, which was among the last ones before United’s stars who are not participating in the World Cup are allowed to go for a break.

In the session, Ten Hag is said to have invited a number of youth team players to help in making up the numbers with so many stars out on international duty.

One of these was Dan Gore, who signed from Burnley last summer and who is described within the club as a “tenacious tackler.”

It is with Gore that Martial had an argument.

After a tough tackle from the youngster, The Mirror’s Simon Mullock reports, “Martial is alleged to have lashed out and caught the teenager, who is said to have stood his ground against the 26-year-old striker.”

“The pair were pulled apart, with Gore told by Ten Hag and his staff that tackling first-team stars was off-limits in training games.”

Mullock adds, “Martial is believed to have apologised to the youngster – and Gore was happy to make the peace.”

Mullock indicates that while the confrontation led to the session being temporarily halted, all was soon resolved and there is nothing more to it.

Indeed, the bust-up has been likened to the kind of conflicts that arse seen on a regular basis with youngsters so eager to impress the manager.

Martial is an important player for Ten Hag, even more so now after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive Piers Morgan interview.

The Frenchman has struggled to remain fit all season, which may explain his reaction to Gore’s tackle. Thankfully, that’s resolved.

