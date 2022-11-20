Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Fiorentina



Fiorentina are reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Calciomercatoweb, owner Rocco Commisso is considering making an audacious offer for the Five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Manchester United are considering terminating Ronaldo’s contract after his sensational interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo exposed the entire hierarchy, including the owners, claiming United lack the ambition to compete at the highest level.

He spoke about how the Glazers do not care about United and how he has no respect for current manager Erik ten Hag.

Many fans agreed with Ronaldo’s stance on the club’s current state but refused to back him when he criticised Ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s United future is hanging by a thread, and many expect him to leave United in January.

The Serie A could be an interesting destination for the 37 year old.

It is slower and could suit his style of play. Ronaldo’s current game revolves around movement in and around the box-making him a dangerous poacher.

The absence of Champions League football could prove to be one of the hurdles in this move.

However, Ronaldo would demand enormous wages, which the billionaire Commisso could be willing to shell out to land his dream signing.

Fiorentina could be a surprise destination for the Portuguese legend.