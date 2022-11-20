Cristiano Ronaldo offers himself to Real Madrid on six-month deal



Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Real Madrid on a six-month contract, according to reports from Spain.

The five times Ballon d’Or winner appears to have played his last game for Manchester United after a bridge-burning interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he has “no respect” for United boss, Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile los Blancos are concerned with the fitness of their lead striker and current Ballon d’Or holder, Karim Benzema, who yesterday was ruled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury.

And although that injury may only rule the Frenchman out for three weeks, it would appear that Ronaldo sees it as an opportunity to offer himself back to his old club – a creative solution to find a way out of Old Trafford and back into the Champions league, at a club with a realistic chance of winning the competition.

“Benzema’s injury opens the door for a striker to arrive at the Bernabéu in January,” Diario Sport reports.

“Cristiano’s environment has offered Madrid a return of only six months while los Blancos are looking for an attacker due to Benzema’s alarming physical condition.

“Cristiano would like to return to Madrid. … Madrid has never shown signs of life, but Benzema’s injury opens a new scenario.

“Florentino Pérez is looking for a striker and has a good relationship with Cristiano despite his turbulent exit to Juventus.

“The president has never wanted backup options and also believes that with Benzema recovered, the Portuguese would have a secondary role that would be very complicated due to his character.”

Whether or not Benzema’s current injury is that serious, the proposal is an intriguing one because of the length of contract being offered by the 37 year old.

It would certainly provide the Merengues with an interesting option on the bench at least, which at this stage Ronaldo could be more than happy to fulfil.

It will give him a chance to play in the Champions League, score some goals to improve his record and potentially even get another winner’s medal.

For Madrid’s part, it is a stopgap solution with very little risk and potentially high reward.

This sensational claim is therefore not as far-fetched as it initially sounds and could be the big surprise of the winter window.