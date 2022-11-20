Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother applauds foul-mouthed Erik ten Hag post on social media



Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has finally broken her silence on her son’s tumultuous divorce from Manchester United.

A few days ago, the 37-year-old gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan in which he blasted the club, his teammates and even Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo said he does not respect Ten Hag and that the United boss also does not respect him.

The striker also branded the United boss’ comments on him as nonsense and excuses. As per Ronaldo, Ten Hag has been actively trying to force him out of the club.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro has publicly shown support for her son, after the damning allegations made by the United number seven.

Dolores posted on her Instagram story a post by a Portuguese journalist, Luis Osorio, who launched a scathing and foul-mouthed attack on Ten Hag.

Osorio indicated that Ronaldo should tell Ten Hag to f— off’ in a passionate defence of his countryman.

Osorio’s post was later updated to read, “As far as the Dutchman who has managed you in these last few months goes, I just want to laugh.”

“How can you compare what you are to a miserable footnote in football history!”

“As Alberto Joao Jardim says, tell him to ‘f— off’. I know you already have but it’s worth reiterating.”

Jardim refers to the ex-president of Madeira – Ronaldo’s birthplace. Jardim relayed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner should give Ten Hag an insulting dressing down.

Hopefully, Ten Hag is backed and the club amicably part ways with Ronaldo. It would certainly spare the team a lot of distractions and baggage that he comes with.

