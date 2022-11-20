Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United deadline for final Cristiano Ronaldo decision



Manchester United have a decision to make with regard to what to do about the disgraced Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which some of his comments against Erik ten Hag, the club and his teammates were widely deemed to be too venomous.

A report emerged that indicated the club are exploring ways to tear up the 37-year-old’s contract and effectively sack him as soon as possible.

United are looking to do this in a way that would not force them to pay Ronaldo the sum of wages still left on his contract that expires at the end of the season.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United will clarify Ronaldo’s situation by next week.

The reliable Romano reports, “Manchester United are still discussing internally with their legal team to understand the best solution.”

“Sources guarantee that Man Utd don’t want Cristiano to be part of first team group at Carrington after the World Cup.”

Romano explains, “The message is clear; the club will try to clarify the situation by next week.”

Romano adds that there was initially no problem between the striker and Erik ten Hag.

The issues between manager and player started to come about after the Tottenham and Manchester City games. Before then, the Portuguese was training well and was very much a valued member of the group.

Romano also confirms that while it was a mistake to re-sign Ronaldo and even keep him beyond the summer transfer window, there were no suitable offers that came in for him.

Hopefully, the Ronaldo situation is sorted out quickly and both parties go their separate ways. This would allow Ten Hag to continue with his rebuild without the distractions brought by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

