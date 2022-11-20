Frenkie de Jong says Barcelona “leaked” his contract amidst Man United interest



Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has accused his employers of leaking confidential details of his contract over the summer amidst heavy interest from Manchester United.

De Jong was United’s number one target in the transfer window but a switch proved elusive.

The Dutchman was not keen on an Old Trafford reunion with Erik ten Hag and an issue over the player’s deferred wages all but made a potential move impossible to get over the line.

Since then, De Jong has come out on more than one occasion to reiterate his desire to stay with the Blaugrana and become a vital cog in Xavi’s midfield.

However, the midfielder has now made serious allegations against the Catalan giants that could have serious ramifications for his future.

The 25-year-old pointed an accusing finger at senior elements of the club for leaking his contract to the media in an attempt to force him out.

De Jong told De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij, “One day a paper published details from my contract. I didn’t leak it and only one other party knew about this, so it had to be the club who did this.

“Suddenly there was a letter in which the question was asked whether my contract was still valid because the previous president made the contract. I found it very annoying that the club did this, but I had no further influence on things.

“I blame these people [those at Barça who wanted him out], but I have nothing to do with them. Yes, they are Barça for me because they lead the club. But I don’t see them when I’m at the club.”

The Netherlands international was quizzed on Xavi’s position or point-of-view on his tumultuous relationship with club bosses.

The former Ajax man remarked that he never got the feeling the Barca manager was against him. He added that he understood Xavi’s difficult position – while he may have desired to keep him, he also had to consider the club’s financial shape.

One thing De Jong hinted that he could blame Xavi for is that the Spanish legend never moved to definitively quash rumours of an imminent exit for the player.

De Jong insisted that Xavi grudgingly left the possibility of his departure open.

The Barcelona midfielder closed his interview by saying he wishes to stay in Catalonia for up to 10 more years.

