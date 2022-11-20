Goncalo Ramos: Why Manchester United must consider signing SL Benfica striker this January



Manchester United are struggling to score goals under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach has made significant improvements in defence and midfield since taking over but has not yet got the attacking unit clicking.

United are expected to be without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo in January, with reports stating the club is looking to terminate his contract.

Ronaldo’s exclusive interview with Piers Morgan has left many at United shell-shocked and unhappy.

His damning statements about the United hierarchy would not have gone down well with the Glazers.

His United exit seems imminent.

As a replacement, United should look at his Portuguese teammate Goncalo Ramos.

The 21 year old has had a fantastic start to the season scoring fourteen goals and registering six assists in 21 games.

He is one of the best young strikers across Europe, and United must be all over him.

Ramos is excellent at dropping deep and linking up with his teammates in the attacking third.

He is of a similar profile to Anthony Martial, and that is precisely the type of centre forwards Ten Hag wants.

In United’s possession-heavy style of play, it is important for the number nine to help build attacks.

Ronaldo’s weakness got exposed in the few games he played this season, hence he looked out of place.

Ramos would solve this issue and prove to be a clinical goalscorer.

According to previous reports, he would be available for around £35 million this January.