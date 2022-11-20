Malo Gusto: Real Madrid and Juventus enter race for Man United priority target



Euro giants Real Madrid and Juventus have entered the race to sign Manchester United target Malo Gusto.

In recent weeks, the Lyon midfielder has emerged as a legitimate target for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils in their search for a right-back.

It is an open secret that United need another right-sided full-back to come in and deputise as well as provide competition for Diogo Dalot.

Currently, Dalot is an undisputed starter for Ten Hag, who has more than made it clear that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not in his thinking going forward.

Ten Hag himself alluded to the team needing another right-back, saying that Dalot was physically overburdened and in desperate need of assistance, hence the links to Gusto.

However, as Tuttorsport reports, United will face stiff competition to procure Gusto’s services.

“There is confirmation of Juventus’ interest in Malo Gusto, right-back born in 2003, who plays in Ligue 1 and has a contract expiring in 2024.”

“This season, the Frenchman, of Portuguese origin, has attracted the attention of several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.”

“Juventus went to see him at close quarters and have been following him for some time, as have Milan, who had already tried to sign him in the past.”

As per Tuttorsport, interested parties will have the chance to sign the 19-year-old from as early as January.

While Lyon do not want to sell their highly-coveted asset, the financial situation at the club may necessitate facilitating the player’s departure.

Gusto may cost as cheap as 15 million euros, a cut-price for a player of his age bracket, ability and future potential.

