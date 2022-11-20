Marc Skinner reacts to United’s win over league leaders

Manchester United fans are still celebrating today after their teams last gasp winner ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run at the Emirates.

Marc Skinner’s very animated celebrations will live long in the memory as the Reds did something they’ve never done before by coming from behind to beat one of the big three.

The manager said afterwards that games like that are why he got into football management.

Ella Toone stunned the Emirates as she opened the scoring for the Reds in the first half but less than a minute after half time, Arsenal equalised.

The Gunners went on to take the lead and with less than ten minutes to go it looked like United would face another defeat but Millie Turner equalised with a header from a free kick.

Deep into injury time, and following a United corner, Alessia Russo headed it home much to the delight of the away fans, who had their own section in what was a rarity in women’s football.

“It’s one of those moments where you lose yourself for a second,” Skinner told MUTV.

“I actually think I invented dance moves. There are so many lows in this game, but the highs are amazing. That moment, I want to remember it forever.”

Skinner always believed his side could do it saying, “That is exactly why we do this job; it was a roller-coaster of emotions.”

He continued, “We came back, and I asked them tonight to show personality. The game management from the players on the pitch tonight was unbelievable.”

“I never felt tonight that they looked like they wanted to collapse their mentality. They went after the game and actually when they went a goal behind, I thought we were the better team. An unbelievable performance.”

United have a packed schedule ahead including their Old Trafford game against Aston villa on December 3rd where they will hope to keep up momentum.