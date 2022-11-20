Tyrell Malacia makes Memphis Depay World Cup tip amidst Man United interest



Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has tipped Netherlands striker Memphis Depay to win the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Malacia was selected by ex-United boss Louis van Gaal to represent the national team in Qatar.

The young full-back has backed Depay to beat all other elite strikers to become the top scorer on the way to lifting football’s most-coveted trophy.

Malacia’s comments about Depay come when the former United player has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Old Trafford.

It is no secret that the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag are in desperate need of a reliable talisman to come into the team.

The need for a goalscorer has only been elevated after Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking interview with Piers Morgan which is strongly expected to pave the way for his disgraceful departure from the club.

Depay is one of the names floated as a potential replacement for the 37-year-old.

Malacia speaking about his country’s World Cup prospects and his participation said, “It’s a really big achievement [playing for the Netherlands].

“I think, of course, from the beginning when I won my first cap until now, they [the people back home] are so proud and really happy for me.”

“Of course, he [van Gaal] knows a lot and he helps us a lot. He talks with us a lot and has a lot of experience for the younger players to know.”

The United left-back also pointed out the experience within the Dutch squad as something that will be invaluable to the team if they end up winning the trophy.

Hopefully, Malacia plays a prominent role in the team and has a massive say in his side’s fortunes.

