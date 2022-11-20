Youssoufa Moukoko alerts Manchester United to when his transfer decision will be made



Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has sent a message to his suitors including Manchester United about when a decision over his future will be made.

Moukoko is said to be on United’s radar, with the club in desperate need of a goalscorer to come in and lead the line.

United’s need for a striker has been made even more dire after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan which has all but likely drawn the curtain on his Old Trafford career.

Moukoko’s contract at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the season and the Bundesliga giants are keen not to lose one of their biggest talents on a free transfer.

So restless are Dortmund that they are said to be willing to sell their 18-year-old teen sensation in a cut-price deal as early as January.

Moukoko is currently with the Germany squad for the Qatar World Cup, in a major show of faith in the youngster by Hansi Flick.

Moukoko has had a fine season with Dortmund, registering six goals and four assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

The goalscorer, speaking ahead of Germany’s tie against Japan, hinted that a decision over his future was forthcoming.

Moukoko said, “I feel very comfortable in Dortmund, I can feel the coach’s [Edin Terzic] trust.”

“In the end, you’ll find out whether I’m staying or not.”

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who accompanied Moukoko in the press conference leaned over and said to the player, “Come to Bayern.”

The teenager smiled in response to Neuer’s cheeky comments.

The Red Devils should be alert to Moukoko’s situation and not let their rivals gazump them to his services.

