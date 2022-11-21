Gareth Southgate clarifies Harry Maguire injury worry



England boss Gareth Southgate has clarified that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire did not suffer a head injury in the win against Iran.

Maguire and Luke Shaw started in England’s 6-2 win against Iran. Both United defenders registered assists in the Three Lions’ thumping of Iran.

Another United star that took part in the game was Marcus Rashford.

Rashford came on as a substitute and immediately impacted the game with a brilliantly-finished goal.

England and United fans will have however been worried by the fact that Maguire was forced to leave the pitch in the second half with what seemed like an injury.

The 29-year-old fell to the floor shortly after Mehdi Taremi scored Iran’s first goal and seemed to be looking out for any signs of a concussion.

However, as per Southgate, Maguire did not suffer a head injury as initially feared. He instead came off because he felt ill.

The Athletic reports on what Southgate said about Maguire: “Harry Maguire felt ill. (He) flagged it before the goal.

“There was no point carrying on but other than that no causes for concern.”

Maguire was asked by The Athletic if he was okay. He replied, “should be.”

Both United fans and England will be pleased by the fact that there is nothing serious affecting Maguire.

As witnessed today, he is a vital part of Southgate’s plans and will be central to any success that England achieves in Qatar.

England play the USA next on Friday and by Southgate and even Maguire’s own admission, he should be available for selection.

