Iker Casillas slams Cristiano Ronaldo critics and supports his Golden Boot candidature

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that the Portuguese forward is still one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

A season to forget

Ronaldo has had a tumultuous season, featuring in headlines across the media for all the wrong reasons.

Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer’s latest controversy involved his explosive comments made during his sensational TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan.

During the bombshell interview, the Manchester United attacker made shocking revelations about the state of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s departure, his lack of ‘respect’ for current manager Erik ten Hag, while also claiming that he had been ‘betrayed’ by United.

The emotional interview follows a season where Ronaldo’s place in the team has come into question.

The forward has managed four starts in the Premier League, ten appearances overall, and just one goal. It has been a poor showing for the striker by his own lofty standards.

Critics have come out in droves suggesting that football’s all-time top goal scorer is now a spent force. Many claim that Ronaldo can no longer pose the same threat as before.

Still a contender, always a threat

However, Casillas, who shared the pitch with Ronaldo for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018, claims his former Real Madrid teammate could stamp his authority again in Qatar.

The decorated goalkeeper also claimed that the Portuguese ace still has the prowess to perform at the highest level (via The Daily Mail).

Casillas told Marca, “It seems that Cristiano has come to the World Cup as a guest, and people don’t count on him because of all the trouble he has at Manchester United.”

“But… I do [have him as a contender for the Golden Boot]. When people talk about Cris, they forget what he has done.”

Casillas also tipped PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar as strong contenders for the Golden Boot in Qatar.

A chance at redemption

Fernando Santos’ side boasts quality in every position, and Ronaldo is expected to play a crucial role in Qatar.

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s warm-up game against Nigeria, but he will be eager to remind the world of his eye for goal in Portugal’s Group H opener.

Portugal begin their World Cup ambitions against Ghana on November 24 before clashing with Uruguay and South Korea the following week.