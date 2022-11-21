Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood given provisional trial date



Mason Greenwood has been given a provisional trial date of November 27th, 2023.

The Manchester United forward was arrested in January of this year on suspicion of rape and assault.

He was further arrested on February 1st of suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill, as well as controlling and coercive behaviour.

The date as set this morning after Greenwood arrived at the Manchester Crown Court for his hearing.

According to The Athletic, the England international spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was accompanied by his parents and sister.

Greenwood has been on bail and has been re-bailed under the same conditions as before.

He did not enter a plea at this preliminary hearing.

The academy graduate must attend Minshull Street Crown Court on February 10th for further case management.

The academy graduate had been suspended indefinitely by Manchester United and has not trained with the first team since his first arrest.

That is unlikely to changed following the setting of his provisional trial date.

His last match for the Red Devils was against West Ham on January 22nd.

