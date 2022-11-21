Senegal performance shows why Manchester United must steer clear of Denzel Dumfries



Denzel Dumfries has been touted as a possible transfer target for Manchester United, but his performance for the Netherlands during their World Cup opener against Senegal may raise give scouts some pause.

The Red Devils have been searching for a right back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and challenge Diogo Dalot for a first team spot.

It is a position that Erik ten Hag has publicly declared his intention to strengthen, insisting that he needs two players in the position.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Inter Milan have been bracing themselves for interest in Dumfries from the Premier League.

However his match against Senegal will not have impressed any clubs watching, despite his team’s 2-0 victory.

Often regarded as a ‘physicality first’ fullback rather than a technical ballplayer, Dumfries did little to contradict that narrative.

He managed to complete just 60% of his passes – the lowest of any Dutchman by some distance – while failing to complete a single cross or long ball.

As a ball-carrier Dumfries was also ineffective, failing in both of his attempted dribbles.

All in all, he ended up giving the ball away 23 times – a remarkably high total for a defender in a team known for dominating the ball and working opportunities.

He was, to his credit, enthusiastic in putting himself about, engaging in 20 duels – 12 on the ground and eight in the air.

Unfortunately he won just four ground duels and one aerial challenge, meaning he lost a whopping 75% of his duels against Senegal.

With Ten Hag not trusting Wan-Bissaka because of his technical inadequacy, Dumfries certainly does not seem to be any sort of remedy.

But to see him beaten to 50-50 challenges and need bailing out in defensive situations as often as he was against Senegal, it is difficult to see what – if anything – the wingback could offer Manchester United.

(All stats taken from SofaScore)

