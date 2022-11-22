Atletico Madrid could let Joao Felix join Manchester United on loan



Atletico Madrid are willing to let Manchester United target Joao Felix leave the club on loan in January, according to sources in Spain.

AS reports that the La Liga giants are yet to receive any offers for Felix, who is busy focusing on Portugal’s World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday.

And with the player having already expressed his wishes to leave the club, Sporting Director Andrea Berta is looking for a solution to what is a tenuous situation.

Felix is unhappy with his gametime in Madrid and has fallen out with Diego Simeone.

He has played just 510 minutes in La Liga and has fallen down the pecking order with his manager preferring Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann up front.

While the report states that Atletico have no intention of giving Joao Felix away for nothing, it also claims that “a loan move would be the most interesting option for all parties.”

Whatever the intricacies of a potential deal would be, it is unlikely that any formal offer will be made until the conclusion of Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Man United may also have to contend with competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain who are also monitoring the situation.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of offensive reinforcements – even more so following the antics of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to leave the club in the immediate future.

However having shelled out around £227m in the summer, United are unlikely to have the funds to sign anyone of the requisite quality on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

Should Joao Felix be available on a loan move – possibly one with an option to buy – Erik ten Hag will have the chance to bolster his attack in a significant manner.

The Portugal star has undeniable quality and, despite his current struggles, there is every reason to believe that Ten Hag could be the man to help him rediscover his best form.

At 23 years of age, Joao Felix certainly has time on his side.

