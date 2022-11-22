Christian Eriksen’s creativity on show in Denmark’s draw with Tunisia



Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen was at his creative best upon his return to the international tournament stage.

Unfortunately for him, it was not enough to secure three points for Denmark as his side were held to a goalless draw against Tunisia.

Nevertheless, the playmaker created a number of chances that nearly opened the scoring, with his set-piece threat a particular weapon for the Danes.

Eriksen struggled initially to cope with Tunisia’s intense pressure, losing the ball on three dribble attempts early in the first half as the North African side looked to nullify Denmark’s No 10.

But despite often finding himself double marked, the maestro managed to connect with 91% of his passes, demonstrating an elite level of composure.

With 89 touches, he managed to keep himself available to his teammates in the face of a hungry Tunisian team.

Eriksen almost scored what would have been the winner shortly after the hour mark with a sweet strike that forced a save from Aymen Dahman, who was fantastic on the day.

His five key passes were more than all of his teammates managed combined and his corner-taking in particular was a highlight.

Denmark hit the post from one and forced saves from several others but were unable to take full advantage of their talisman’s ability to pick his spot.

Defensively it must be said that Eriksen was little more than a passenger, however.

He failed to register a tackle or an interception, as he relied on his teammates to help in such situations.

The remarkable intensity of the Tunisia often proved too much for him in midfield, with Eriksen failing to win a single one of his six duels.

But if Denmark are to progress to the knockout stages, it is the creativity of Christian Eriksen they will be banking on.

(All stats taken from SofaScore)

