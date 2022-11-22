Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by mutual consent



Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent.

The club put out an official statement on their website.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Five-time Ballon d’Or winner will have his contract terminated by United after a mutual understanding.

Ronaldo has given his statement on social media:

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.”

“I love Manchester United, and I love the fans, that will never ever change.”

“It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best.”

After the 37 year old’s exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, his United career was hanging by a thread.

The damning comments about Erik ten Hag and the club’s hierarchy seem to have triggered an aggressive response from Man United.

It is to be seen whether United do enter the January market to find a replacement or decide to wait until the summer.