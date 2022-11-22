England hero Marcus Rashford in line for new Manchester United contract



At the mid-way point, Manchester United remain on course for a top four finish in the Premier League. They are currently only three points behind fourth with a game in hand.

One of the biggest changes that Erik ten Hag has brought about since becoming United manager is in the performance level of previously under-performing stars.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Ten Hag era has been Marcus Rashford. He has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 19 games so far.

Rashford shines for England

That is a far cry from the five goals and two assists he recorded in the entirety of last season. His performances this season forced England manager Gareth Southgate into a rethink and was forced to include the Mancunian for the World Cup.

On Monday against Iran, Rashford came on as a substitute and scored within 49 seconds of his introduction to become the third quickest substitute goalscorer in World Cup history.

The goal was a thing of beauty and highlighted how versatile he can be. It is pretty clear that Rashford prefers the left wing but he has scored as a striker as well as from the right wing.

Marcus Rashford in 19 minutes vs. Iran: 26 touches

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal Unbelievable impact. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/I0VPag1uoy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 21, 2022

Against Iran, he received the ball on the right flank and feigned to shoot before calmly slotting the ball home, a far cry from his penchant of going for power over placement.

It was a great message to send to Southgate ahead of England’s next clash against USA. It was a timely reminder of his undoubted talent and a great way to exorcise the demons of the past.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has some good news for the United faithful. With Rashford’s contract ending in 2023, there have been plenty of rumours regarding a potential exit with PSG often mentioned among the suitors.

United contract incoming

But now the Italian journalist has revealed that United plan to offer the 25-year-old a new contract even though the club holds the option of extending his deal by one more year.

“Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new deal, it’s part of their plans. Even though his current contract expires in 2023, nothing is expected to end next summer as Man Utd have the option of a clause to extend his contract for one more year.

“Erik ten Hag considers Rashford as really important player for the present and future,” Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

It will be music to the ears of the United faithful who see Rashford as the local boy making the community and the academy proud and long may it continue.

