Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona comments have put Manchester United and Chelsea on high alert



Manchester United and Chelsea are attentive to Frenkie de Jong’s developing situation at Barcelona.

A report came to the fore that relayed the Dutch midfielder’s strained relations with the Barcelona hierarchy.

De Jong indicated that club bosses may have leaked confidential elements of his contract at Camp Nou over the summer in an effort to force him to leave.

De Jong was United’s primary target but a transfer proved elusive. The player showed little appetite for a reunion with Erik ten Hag and a dispute over his deferred wages rendered a switch nearly impossible.

In addition to saying his contract was leaked, De Jong also hinted that Xavi did not stick up for him and left the door open for his departure.

These comments, according to Sport, have caught the attention of Chelsea and United, who are the two parties most interested in De Jong’s services.

Sport reported, “In England, Chelsea and United are still very interested in the footballer and attentive to see how his future evolves.”

“Despite the fact that he wants to continue, they are willing to bid for him if there is an opportunity.”

“At Barça, they are very calm because they have De Jong for the future, but it is also true that it would be very helpful if the Dutchman agreed to lower his salary.”

The Spanish publication pointed out that after De Jong’s explosive remarks, a reduction in salary is almost certainly out of the question.

Both Chelsea and United are said to have already made contact with the 25-year-old’s representatives and expressed their wish to add him to their respective ranks.

Chelsea especially are keen to conduct an overhaul of their midfield department next summer and view De Jong as a must-have piece of the jig-saw puzzle. It will be interesting to see how the De Jong saga progresses.

