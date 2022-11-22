Hannibal makes World Cup debut for Tunisia in goalless draw

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri had to wait until the 80th minute of Tunisia’s opening game before coming on for the experienced Msakni.

It was 0-0 and his fellow country-men had really held their own throughout the game and at times looked favourites to nose ahead of Denmark.

Hannibal got stuck in straight away challenging Maehle in the box, Denmark called for a penalty but the referee saw it as a fair challenge.

Hannibal has been a stand-out performer for his country in recent months.

In the 2021 Arab cup, he started all five games for Tunisia, putting in two man of the match performances and playing in the final which they unfortunately lost 2-0 to Algeria.

Now on loan at Birmingham City and getting regular game time in the championship, Hannibal is coming on leaps and bounds.

The 19-year old faced his club-mate Christian Eriksen as Tunisia took on Denmark.

The Danes were favourites to take all three points but Tunisia’s defence was defiant as Denmark rattled the woodwork and had a goal cleared off the line.

Tunisia found the back of the net themselves but it was ruled offside. They also forced Schmeichel into a fantastic save.

Hannibal put in a good performance in those closing ten minutes as Tunisia held on for a goalless draw.

Also in Group D is current World Champions France who will take on Australia later today.

Meanwhile Tunisia will face Australia on Saturday where Hannibal will be hoping to start and build on todays point.