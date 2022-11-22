How Alejandro Garnacho’s meticulous approach has led to Manchester United award



Manchester United’s impressive November included one win each in the Premier League, the Europa League and in the Carabao Cup.

The last-gasp win over high-flying Fulham allowed the Red Devils to keep pace with the top four while the Europa League victory ensured qualification for the knockout stage.

The Carabao Cup win was necessary as United entered the contest on the back of demoralising 1-3 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa and the Reds took their revenge on the same opposition with a comprehensive 4-2 victory.

Garnacho’s weak foot prowess

And the architect of United’s November run was Alejandro Garnacho and the youngster was rightly adjudged as the club’s Player of the Month.

He scored his first-ever senior goal in the win against Real Sociedad and followed up that by becoming the youngest United player to register two assists in the same game during the Carabao Cup tie against Villa.

And his performance off the bench against the London club which culminated in the goal that sent the away end into delirium will live long in the memory.

🌪 @AGarnacho7 reflects on a whirlwind few weeks that saw him named as our November Player of the Month 💪#MUFC || #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Interestingly, both his goals came from his weaker left foot while the assists were from his right. And the Argentine mentioned how much hard work he has put in to ensure he can make an impact even with his left peg.

“I’ve always liked to play out wide on the left, as a right-footed player able to cut inside. To be able to play as a right-footed player down the left, you also have to be pretty decent with your weaker foot.

“From an early age, I’ve always practiced hard using both feet, because that makes you into a much better player and so nowadays I can play with both feet – not to perfection but to a good standard.

“Thankfully I was able to score those two goals with my other foot without too much difficulty,” Garnacho told club media.

Meticulous preparation

And it is no coincidence that the 18-year-old has been able to make an impact even when put in from the bench. The left-winger revealed his meticulous approach to games which includes studying the opposition full-backs.

And this detailed preparation from a talent so young shows exactly why Ten Hag and United are desperate to tie him down to a long-term deal as soon as possible.

“[You have to be ready] to go on and give everything. At home I always study the full-backs and during the game itself; during the time I’m sitting on the bench.

“So I can then go on and know where and how I need to be looking to go past them.

“I analyse games and also opponents when I’m about to come up against them, so that I’ve got some background on each player to be ready for the game.”

Argentina not picking him for their World Cup squad will be good news from an United perspective as Ten Hag will have more time to hone his skills and ensure he can make a greater impact in the months to come.

