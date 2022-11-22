Jorge Mendes engineering Manchester United swoop for Rafael Leao



Jorge Mendes is plotting a sensational deal that would see Cristiano Ronaldo head to AC Milan and Rafael Leao move to Manchester United.

That is according to Italian newspaper Quotidiano Sportivo, who claim that the Red Devils would allow Ronaldo to move to Milan on a six-month loan deal in January as part of a €110m swoop for Leao.

Ronaldo would also have his wage packet during the loan reduced to €8m.

Leao reportedly has no intention of extending his current contract with Milan, which expires in 2024, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times.

He has contributed six goals and four assists in twelve Serie A appearances this season and could reinforce United’s attack, which was threadbare even before Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Leao plays almost exclusively off the left flank, however, and United might not want to prioritise a position in which Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho all prefer to play – at least not at so high a price.

It is through the middle where the Red Devils are most lacking in firepower, with Anthony Martial the only striker available (when fit) to Erik ten Hag.

United signed Antony for the right wing in the summer but he is the only left-footed attacker in the squad.

Leao would solve neither of those problems, despite his undeniable quality.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, United are unlikely to want him on the books in any capacity, loan or otherwise.

He has well and truly burnt his bridges at Old Trafford having taken aim at his club, his manager, his teammates, and even United legends.

Man United are exploring legal action against Ronaldo to tear up his contract and potentially even sue for damages.

Mendes is known to have pulled off some of the world’s most sensational transfer dealings, but this would be quite some achievement on his part.

