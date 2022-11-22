Jude Bellingham shows exactly why Manchester United want him against Iran



Manchester United target Jude Bellingham put in a performance of the highest quality during England emphatic 6-2 victory over Iran yesterday.

The former Birmingham City midfielder made his World Cup debut and looked every bit the tremendous talent that has Europe’s top clubs tracking his progress.

Bellingham was at the heart of everything England did on route to a brilliant win in Qatar and his dynamism in a box-to-box role key.

His involvement was clear from his 113 touches and with Bellingham achieving an incredible 96% pass completion, it is clear that his teammates were right to trust him with possession.

Bellingham completed seven of his eight long ball attempts, showing that his accuracy was not a result of a lack of ambition.

With both of his dribble attempts being successful, the Borussia Dortmund playmaker demonstrated his ball carrying skill to go with that passing ability.

Defensively Bellingham was just as impressive, succeeding with three tackles and winning seven duels for his team as England suffocated Iran’s attempts to get up the pitch.

But it was in the opposition box that the 19-year-old capped his remarkable display, with his goal giving the Three Lions an early lead after Luke Shaw’s cross.

The link up between a United player and one United would certainly like to have may have set fans’ hearts racing, but there is plenty that needs to go right for the Red Devils if Bellingham is ever to join the club.

With the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool keen on Bellingham, and even Real Madrid outside the Premier League, competition for the teenager’s signature will be immense this summer.

With a reported price tag of around €150m as previously reported by The Peoples Person, the precocious talent will not come cheap.

But it is imperative that Man United are in a position to compete with the aforementioned sides for the biggest trophies if they are to stand a realistic chance of signing Jude Bellingham.

(All stats taken from SofaScore)

