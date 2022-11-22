Lisandro Martinez admits Diego Maradona influence in his World Cup ambitions



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has conceded that Argentina football great Diego Maradona has a heavy influence on both himself personally and on the Albiceleste.

Maradona tragically passed away in November 2020 and with just days to his death anniversary, Martinez paid tribute to one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

Martinez, who was called up to the Argentina squad, will look to help the team launch their World Cup bid with a win tomorrow when they play Saudi Arabia.

The team, led by seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, are widely tipped as one of the favourites to lift football’s most-coveted trophy.

Martinez remarked on his hero and football icon, “It is still an enormous sadness that Diego left us so suddenly.

“The truth is that it was a very hard blow.

“Without a doubt, Diego should be in Qatar to encourage us, be with us, and support us. It is hard, but we have to believe that he’s with us in this place. We have to see it that way.”

The 24-year-old delightfully spoke on his time so far with United and in the Premier League.

Martinez lauded the Premier League as one of the best in the world and a competition that has shaped him to become a far better player than the one that arrived from Ajax in the summer.

The United centre-back reflected on achieving his World Cup dream – an ambition he has harboured since his childhood days.

Martinez relayed that the Argentina team was well-prepared and looking forward to the tough challenges that are bound to come along in the competition.

With luck, Martinez will play a crucial part in Lionel Scaloni’s plans and even become a World Champion.

