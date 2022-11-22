Luke Shaw shows big-match temperament with Iran heroics



England’s impressive 6-2 win over Iran in their Group B opener in the World Cup was achieved thanks to the displays put in by the three Manchester United stars.

Both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw provided first-half assists while Marcus Rashford came on in the second-half and scored within minutes of his introduction.

From Shaw’s point of view, this season continues to grow from good to better with the full-back looking like he is back to his best under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

Shaw’s great record

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the door, Shaw found his chances hard to come by as Ralf Rangnick preferred Alex Telles instead of the England man.

But with Ten Hag recruiting Tyrell Malacia, the 27-year-old was forced to up his game and has continued the good form on the grandest stage of them all.

Luke Shaw’s first half by numbers vs. Iran: 100% ground duels won

81% pass accuracy

60 touches

39 passes completed

3/5 crosses completed

2/3 long balls completed

1 key pass

1 assist What a cross for Bellingham. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5qeruOhvpk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 21, 2022

On Monday, Shaw recorded his third assist of the season with a pin-point cross from the left which was expertly guided home by United transfer target Jude Bellingham in the first-half.

And Shaw has always been the man for the big occasion. As pointed out by Statman Dave on Twitter, the United left-back has now registered five goal involvements from his last five England appearances in major tournaments.

His incredible run started from Euro 2020 and and the last-16 match against Germany when he registered an assist for Raheem Sterling.

United will be hoping for more of the same

He then followed it up with two assists for Harry Maguire and Harry Kane in the quarter-final victory over Ukraine before the biggest moment in his nascent international career, scoring in the final against Italy.

In the last Nations League encounter against Germany, the former Southampton star scored before Monday’s assist.

According to the stats from the game, Shaw finished with an impressive successful pass completion rate of 88% while having 126 touches of the ball, highlighting his importance in the build-up.

United and Ten Hag will be hoping Shaw can return from the competition with even more confidence as the club targets a top four finish in the league.

