Manchester United target Youssoufa Moukoko in talks to stay at Dortmund



Manchester United have been handed a blow in their search for a striker to supplement their attack after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Youssoufa Moukoko is in talks with Borussia Dortmund to extend his contract.

The talented teenager has been mooted as a potential target for the Red Devils as they look to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has burnt his bridges at United during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and is expected to leave the club this winter.

Moukoko, who has just turned 18, is out of contract in the summer as it stands and was reported to be switching agents in order to secure a move away from Dortmund.

While inexperienced, he could potentially give United a good option up front for the remainder of the season and be an excellent prospect to develop for the future.

However according to Fabrizio Romano, Moukoko is in talks to extend his stay at the Signal Iduna Park.

He claims that the plan would be to “sell him at the right moment, as they did with Haaland, as they did with Sancho.”

That would mean that any plans of a cut-price deal for the prodigious talent would be scuppered, be it on the cheap in January or on a free transfer in the summer.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Germany’s World Cup opener against Japan Moukoko told journalists, “I will decide whatever happens.

“I feel the confidence of the coach and I feel very comfortable in Dortmund. In the end, you will find out if I stay or not”

With Manchester United light in attack and operating in a shrinking striker market, the news that a perfectly good option may soon be off the table could be troublesome.

Should Erik ten Hag find his squad having Anthony Martial as its only recognised striker, his campaign may become unnecessarily arduous.

