France survived an early scare to get their World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Australia on Tuesday.

The holders fell behind to a Craig Goodwin goal just ten minutes into the game, before quickfire goals from Adrien Rabiot and Oliver Giroud gave them a half-time lead.

Headers from Kylian Mpabbe and Oliver Giroud added to the French delight, as they turned on the style in the second half, running out 4-1 winners.

United summer target Rabiot started the fightback, planting a well taken header past the helpless Australian keeper, Matt Ryan midway through the first half.

Rabiot’s name was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer but the deal collapsed with United’s hierarchy unwilling to meet his inflated wage demands.

The Juventus man has enjoyed a good start to the season in Italy and excelled tonight, laying on the second for Oliver Giroud, 5 minutes after his leveller.

United fans widely backed the club’s decision to pull out of the deal but performances like tonight may leave fans feeling United missed a trick in not doing more to get a deal over the line.

Additionally, reported Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe also enjoyed a good nights work, grabbing a goal, an assist and causing havoc down the left flank throughout.

Mbappe showed flashes of his thrilling best and Australia had no answer when he clicked into gear.

France’s star man nodded in an Ousmane Dembele cross to put the victory beyond doubt with just over twenty minutes to go.

Five minutes later, he put the ball on a plate for Giroud who scored his second and became France’s joint all-time leading goalscorer in the process.

The PSG man has been tipped for a shock move to the Theatre of Dreams to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was mutually terminated earlier today.

United centre-back Raphael Varane wasn’t deemed fit enough to start the game, or even feature, with Didier Deschamps hoping to have him at full health for the later rounds.

Les Bleus continue their defence of the trophy against Denmark, on Saturday afternoon.