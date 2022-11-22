Newcastle United interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo



Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37 year old has left United after the club terminated his contract by mutual consent.

United released an official statement on their website.

After Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, most fans predicted this to be the only viable outcome.

According to The Telegraph, United will not pay a single penny to Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo had stood to earn up to another £17 million from a contract that ran until the end of the season. But United were confident they had strong legal grounds to sue for breach of the contract given the unauthorised and damaging nature of Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV together with his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.”

Marca reports that Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Portuguese striker and want to lure him in January.

Ronaldo is said to want to play in the Champions League, so it is uncertain whether he would agree to a move.

However, with the influx of wealth, Newcastle are on the rise.

They are genuine contenders for UCL qualification and could represent a unique opportunity for Ronaldo to finish his career in the Premier League.