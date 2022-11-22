Real Madrid firmly rejects Cristiano Ronaldo’s January advances



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be returning to Real Madrid.

The disgruntled player who is currently on World Cup duty with Portugal will have, at the back of his mind, a dilemma about his next move.

Ronaldo gave a bombshell interview to British journalist Piers Morgan. In the interview, the 37-year-old made damning allegations against the club, Erik ten Hag, his teammates, and even some United legends.

The goalscorer’s comments were deemed too venomous and it is widely expected that United will move to terminate Ronaldo’s contract in an effort to rid themselves of his theatrics.

In recent days, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a host of clubs including Fiorentina and even his former team and Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

A report indicated that Ronaldo had offered himself to Real Madrid in January on a six-month contract.

However, it seems that Los Blancos have distanced themselves from any talk of a sensational return for their all-time leading goalscorer.

Marca reports, “In the afternoon of Wednesday appeared news about different meetings held between CR7 and Florentino Perez, a circumstance that has not occurred at any time.

“As Marca has learned, Real Madrid’s roadmap will not change in the slightest, and that does not include the return of the Manchester United player.”

Marca’s Jose Felix Diaz adds, “The leaders of the white club are going to wait for events and after checking if the players they do not count on are sold, they would look at the market again, but that would not include Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The report from Spain also re-affirms that Ronaldo will not be going to Bayern Munich.

Directors in Bavaria have made it more than clear they will not be pursuing the Portuguese’s services, who does not fit into their system and future plans.

Hopefully Ronaldo and his representatives can secure a move soon enough and finally leave Old Trafford.

