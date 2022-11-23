Cody Gakpo: Manchester United leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven striker

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo.

According to Calciomercato, United are ahead of Liverpool in securing his signature.

Gakpo is in red-hot form, scoring in Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Erik ten Hag’s team are struggling to score goals, and Gakpo could be just the player he needs.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo will leave a massive hole in the striker department, which could prove to be detrimental in the second part of the United season.

The 23 year old is said to be available for around €45-€55 million.

AC Milan are also monitoring the situation around Gakpo and are reportedly another club keen on landing the player.

Gakpo’s world cup will undoubtedly influence his price over the next few weeks.

A good campaign could quickly shoot his transfer fee up by €20 million.

Gakpo is versatile and can operate across the front three.

He helps in the build-up by dropping deep and linking up with teammates.

Gakpo’s numbers show his clinical edge in front of the goal.

In 21 games for PSV, he has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists.

United must act quickly before the Dutchman is lured by their rivals.