David Beckham open to talks about Manchester United sale

David Beckham could be involved in any takeover bid for Manchester United.

According to Financial Times, the United legend is open to holding talks with interested parties bidding for the club.

The report states: “The former England captain’s history with United and affinity with its fans could prove vital to any bidders if the Glazers go ahead with a deal, the people said.”

“The current owners said they would “consider all strategic alternatives, so an outright sale is not guaranteed.”

“One banker close to the process said United could be sold for close to £7bn.

“A bidding war could send it higher, they added.”

“However, some footballing finance experts have said that even a £4bn-£5bn price tag was too high for a club that was unprofitable last year. ”

“At these valuations, prospective owners need to have deep pockets, with investors perhaps based in the US or the Middle East eyeing the football club, analysts said.”

“While Beckham alone might not have the wealth to buy Man United, his global reach and affinity with the fans could prove to be a huge boost to any buying parties.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to make an official bid after the Glazers have formally put United for sale.

The Dubai investment fund is also said to be very interested.