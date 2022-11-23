Dubai leading the race to buy Manchester United

Dubai are said to be one of the leading parties to buy Manchester United.

According to Arabian Business, the Middle Eastern investors are one of the favourites to purchase the club.

NEW: Dubai are leading the parties interested in buying Manchester United. #MUFC [@AB_Arabic] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 23, 2022

United released a statement last night stating they are open to new investment and strategic partnerships.

This also included the possibility of a full-blown sale.

In September of this year, there were widespread reports in UK media that Dubai could make a move for Man Utd.

The media identified Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund as a potential bidder for United if the Glazers decided to sell.

Arabian Business also claim that Dubai has been linked with a 10.6 billion offer to buy Man United.

Manchester United's owners have put the team up for sale and Dubai has been linked with an offer for the $10.6bn club. Learn more and read the official Man Utd statement in full: https://t.co/87YjALc2o7 — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) November 22, 2022

It will be a fascinating few days as fans will get to know more and more news surrounding potential buyers.

A thing to take into consideration would be how much the new owners would be willing to invest after buying the club.

United are in dire need of a complete overhaul, including stadium redevelopment and new infrastructure.

Any new owner must be willing to put 2-3 billion to revamp the club’s facilities.

Moreover, there must be significant investment in the first team squad and the backroom staff.

Fans will be hoping that the new owner would hire the best in class in all departments and make United great again.,