Enzo Fernandez: Manchester United monitoring Argentine midfielder ahead of winter transfer window



Manchester United are reportedly looking at SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The 21 year old is one of the best young midfielders in the world.

What makes Fernandez unique is what he offers on both sides of the pitch.

His anticipation and reading of the game make him a great number six for any team.

Moreover, his outstanding ability with the ball at his feet makes him effective in building attacks.

Fernandez is technically gifted and can create from deep.

The 21 year old comes from the River Plate academy, the same one which earthed Lisandro Martinez.

According to the Portuguese outlet Record, United are keeping tabs on Fernandez.

FC Barcelona is really interested in the player, with Xavi keen on landing him next summer.

As per Sport Witness:

“Manchester United would need to battle for a January transfer because, according to Record, Benfica have already decided they’re not letting him go so soon.”

“They’re on top of the Portuguese league table and in the Champions League’s round-of-16, and don’t want to lose such an important player right now.”

Benfica spent €12m to sign Fernandez a few months ago.

He now has a €120m release clause and is valued by Transfermarkt at €35m.