Further agony for Cristiano Ronaldo as Newcastle United say no to potential move



The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United has finally come to a bitter end with the club officially announcing a mutual separation with immediate effect.

It was the inevitable course of action especially after the Portuguese’s incendiary interview with controversial TV presenter Piers Morgan.

During the heavily publicised interview, Ronaldo attacked the club for betraying him as well as manager Erik ten Hag for disrespecting him.

CR7’s hunt for a new club

There were choice words for United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville as well as former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Now that the player has departed, Morgan has since revealed how happy the player is with the outcome. But the Portugal skipper still needs to find himself a club who can afford his wages and handle his massive ego.

Newcastle are not considering Ronaldo. Eddie Howe already said, “We’re trying to provide long-term growth. At the moment, we have quite an ageing squad… we need to get the average age down, so it might not be a signing we'd necessarily look to make." — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 22, 2022

Not many clubs in world football have the ability to pay the former United No 7’s wages and most elite European clubs have already distanced themselves from a move.

Recently, reports emerged which stated that Premier League top-four hopefuls Newcastle United might be interested in acquiring the ageing superstar’s services.

Ever since the Saudi takeover, the Magpies are slowly but surely becoming a force to be reckoned with and the influx of wealth meant Ronaldo was within reach.

Newcastle rule out move, Chelsea next

However, “Newcastle have already ruled out a move for the striker,” sources have told ESPN. With yet another Premier League door closing, Jorge Mendes will have his task cut out to find his client a new club.

“Sources have also told ESPN that Ronaldo’s representatives are also hopeful of reigniting interest from Chelsea,” the report further mentioned.

Thomas Tuchel had, in the summer, firmly rejected Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly’s request to add the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. It remains to be seen what Graham Potter’s stance will be.

From a United point of view, the Ten Hag era can now finally continue without further distractions. The club, however, need to back the manager and get him a striker in January instead of next summer.

