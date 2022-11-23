Jadon Sancho spotted training at another club in a bid to break into the Manchester United starting XI



Erik ten Hag signed on the dotted lines to become the new Manchester United manager knowing fully well the size and scope of the task at hand.

What the Dutchman has found out is the fact that it is a much bigger challenge than he had initially envisaged.

From tackling big egos in the dressing room to building team spirit in the group, the former Ajax manager has done those tasks well.

On-field displays have improved when compared to the dismal show last season and the manager has also rejuvenated previously under-performing stars.

Sancho’s struggles

One of the players who seemed to have regained that fire in his belly was Jadon Sancho. His early season form was impeccable.

The England winger netted thrice in pre-season, the joint-highest among United players and then began the season by scoring twice in the first eight games of the season while impressing one and all with his general play.

But since then, the 22-year-old has looked like a shadow of his former self, always looking for the safe option instead of trying to take on his man.

Jadon Sancho is currently in the Netherlands, training at the North Brabant amateur club OJC Rosmalen, where he keeps his condition up #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hftk4jE4xC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 23, 2022

For some reason, the former Borussia Dortmund star always passed backwards and seemed like he was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders and he was rightly removed from the firing line by Ten Hag.

Since then, academy starlet Alejandro Garnacho has come in and dazzled everyone with his fearlessness and his finishing ability and it looks like a big task on Sancho’s hands to force his way into the Dutch manager’s plans.

The winger has recently removed every post from his social media and reports have stated that he wants to focus fully on the season ahead and it seems like the best possible move.

Sancho desperate to impress ETH

And now Voetbal International have reported that Sancho “is currently in the Netherlands, and during his stay there, he decided to use the facilities of amateur club OJC Rosmalen to keep his fitness up.”

In a vide which has surfaced online, the Englishman can be seen practicing his dribbles and this sort of mentality and focus will definitely please the United boss who wants increased competition for places and for everyone to pull in the same direction.

Sancho has not had the easiest of transitions back in the Premier League, having to play under four managers in just over a season.

United’s stars who are not part of the World Cup are expected back at Carrington soon where they will train for just over a week before heading off on their tour of friendlies, which kicks off with a week-long training camp in Andalusia.

