Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho’s rise linked to family support

At just 18 years of age, Alejandro Garnacho has been named Manchester United’s top performer for November. The award comes hot on the heels of a series of instrumental performances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

The United starlet paid tribute to his family for their support and grounding throughout his career.

Garnacho has risen through the United ranks with alarming speed. Last season, he was the breakthrough academy star and this year, he is already a guaranteed member of the first-team squad.

The 18-year-old won the award in a landslide victory over fellow nominees David De Gea and Casemiro. Garnacho secured an impressive 67 percent of the votes in Manchester United’s poll for the award.

Humble and hardworking

In recent months, people like Michael Owen, Bruno Fernandes, and even Erik ten Hag have stressed the importance of staying humble and putting in the hard graft.

Those qualities will be pivotal in the young winger’s progress and, ultimately, his journey to stardom.

💬 "I don’t want to take a backward step from here." ⏩@AGarnacho7 has talked about how his hard work has led to a chance in the first team 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2022

In his POTM interview, the teenager acknowledged that he must work harder than ever to keep improving.

Garnacho has benefitted from not only Manchester United’s Academy set-up but also from the fact that family constantly surrounds him.

It keeps him level-headed and grounded.

The starlet lives together with his family in Manchester. They regularly attend Garnacho’s matches both in England and abroad, showing support for their boy.

United from day one

Their support is not lost on him. Garnacho, in his interview with the club’s media, said:

“My family has always been very close-knit and united behind me.”

“We always do everything together. They’re here living with me, and they give me support on a daily basis.

“Right from when I first arrived here, I started with the Under-18s here and whenever we were playing an away match somewhere, say two or three hours away, my dad and my family would always come to watch, without fail.

“Just as much back then when I was starting out as they have done right up to the present day.

The gifted forward’s interview is available on MUTV and published in two parts. It is a testament to the Red Devils’ pride in the budding young star.