Manchester United to enter bidding war for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are ready to enter a bidding war to sign Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

As reported by The Mirror, United and Liverpool are willing to stump up the £130 million the German side is demanding to part with the player.

Bellingham has impressed for Dortmund this season, making history by becoming the youngest Bundesliga captain of all time.

Erling Haaland‘s departure last summer left Dortmund needing a new talisman. Bellingham has stepped seamlessly into the role with outstanding performances in the Champions League, backing up his league form.

Bellingham has scored nine goals in all competitions this year, adding numbers to his impressive all-around game.

A natural box-to-box midfielder in the mould of United legend Brian Robson, Bellingham will have his pick of clubs come the end of the season.

The Englishman is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer and will be bracing themselves for a barrage of bids from across Europe.

Bellingham’s current deal runs until the summer of 2025, leaving the Germans in a strong position when negotiating a top price.

The 19-year-old got his World Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Monday, opening the scoring for England in their 6-2 demolition of Iran. To inflate their asking price, Dortmund will be hoping Bellingham can continue his form on the biggest stage.

It’s reported that United was close to signing Bellingham before he moved from Birmingham to the German side, with the midfielder being shown around the Carrington training complex.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to lure the youngster to Manchester, who plumped for Dortmund and has excelled in his two years in front of the Yellow Wall.

United will face stiff competition from not just Liverpool but all of Europe’s top clubs in their attempts to sign the star, whose personality and temperament are as impressive as his ability.

Erik ten Hag would welcome the addition of Bellingham, who would provide him with the perfect base to build his team around as he plots United’s way back to the top.