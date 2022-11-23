Manchester United to reinvest Cristiano Ronaldo wages into buying a striker in January

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward is expected to gather pace in January, after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the club was confirmed on Tuesday.

As reported in The Telegraph, United are set to step up their attempts to replace Ronaldo in the winter window.

Ronaldo’s exit has loosened the purse strings at the club, with his astronomical wages now off the accounts.

United have saved themselves 17 million pounds which would have been due to Ronaldo, had they not found grounds to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Ronaldo’s salary accounted for 10.5% of United’s overall wage outlay, with the money now expected to be given to Erik ten Hag in the upcoming window.

Interest in summer target Benjamin Sesko is expected to reignite, despite the striker recently signing for German side RB Leipzig.

Sesko has been loaned back to RB Salzburg this season to continue his development and has scored five goals in 16 games so far.

The Slovenian is tipped to become a star in European football and Ten Hag has reportedly earmarked the youngster as Ronaldo’s replacement.

The deal may be a tricky one considering the agreement between the two franchise clubs but United feel there may be scope to lure the 19-year-old to Old Trafford in January.

Sesko would provide a focal point to United’s attack and bring power, pace and genuine finishing ability to Ten Hag’s front line.

United have been shot of goals this season and after Ronaldo’s exit, do not possess a genuine goal-scoring centre-forward in their ranks.

Anthony Martial‘s fitness issues are holding him back from cementing his place at the top of the pitch but he is expected to fill the gap until United find a suitable replacement.

Marcus Rashford has also flirted with the number 9 position but it’s widely felt he operates better from the left hand side, over the course of a season.

Sesko’s attributes could see him be the man to drive United back to the glory days under Ten Hag’s expert guidance.