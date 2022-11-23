Piers Morgan reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy after ending Manchester United stay



Manchester United might not be in action for another month but they are still the grabbing all the headlines despite the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, all the talk in the footballing world was surrounding the interview with a few siding with the Portuguese’s outspoken comments while most felt he had erred.

The Portugal skipper did not hold back, as he attacked the club for betraying him and the manager Erik ten Hag for disrespecting him during the course of the current campaign.

CR7 secures exit

There were pot-shots aimed at the Glazers, former interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well as scathing remarks for United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The Red Devils were trying to figure out the best way to cut the striker loose after his incendiary comments and the update came on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

The club had agreed to mutually part ways with the 37-year-old and now he will be free to find himself a club. And according to controversial TV presenter Morgan, this is exactly what Ronaldo had wanted.

“I’ve been in daily contact with Cristiano to make sure he’s OK with everything as it’s all rolled out. It’s entirely how he wanted it to be, he wanted to have his say, and he knew what he wanted to say,” Morgan said on Speaking on Jeremy Kyle Live on TalkTV.

CR7 happy now

And Morgan says the Portugal striker is happy with the outcome and can now focus on the World Cup and then find himself a club that truly respects him.

“I’m surprised perhaps at the speed it’s happened, but I’m not surprised that Cristiano’s leaving Manchester United – it seems by mutual consent. I doubt that would’ve happened without the interview, so it’s had huge consequences.

“But I think he will be happy, he’s now free to pursue his career with a club that hopefully will show him a bit more respect than the current ownership and executives at Manchester United.”

The latest update will be huge boon for Ten Hag and the Dutchman can now fully focus on the job at hand with a unified group without further distractions.

Supporters will now be hoping the club can bring in a quality replacement in January so as to give Ten Hag the best possible chance of fulfilling all his goals.

