Sir Jim Ratcliffe to bid for Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly bid for Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, the British billionaire is likely to approach to buy United once the Glazers put it up for sale.

The report states: “The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos will now table a fresh approach – although he is wary about overpaying as insiders suggest the Glazers are looking for a price in excess of £5bn.”

“Ratcliffe previously contacted the Glazers in August but concluded that a deal appeared unlikely.”

“He also has experience dealing with broker Raine Group as they had been taking offers for Chelsea.”

“There is concern Raine will be pushing for a price beyond United’s natural value.”

“Telegraph understands Ratcliffe’s failed bid to buy Chelsea over the summer was late because he had been waiting for the price to drop.”

The Glazers dropped a bombshell statement last night declaring their interest in third-party investment, including the possibility of a sale.

Ratcliffe is said to be a lifelong United fan and has a serious interest in buying the club.

“The business empire will have already done due diligence on the club.”

“Ineos has a rule when launching takeovers that they expect investments to pay off or increase significantly in value after three years.”

“Sources close to Ratcliffe says he always puts business logic before passion.”