Wojciech Szczęsny emerges as surprise summer target for Manchester United



At the halfway mark, Manchester United seem to be on course for a top four finish in the Premier League and are still alive in three more competitions.

New manager Erik ten Hag has done quite well so far, considering the massive job he had undertaken at the beginning of the season.

From acing the transfer market to improving previously under-performing stars, the Dutchman has done an impressive job.

DDG’s woes

While he has found solutions for almost all positions, one problem spot in the team continues to be that of the goalkeeper.

David de Gea started the season in disastrous fashion and was the prime culprit behind the Red Devils losing 0-4 at the hands of Brentford.

The Spaniard has since gone on to make a few outstanding saves, most notably in the win over West Ham United, question marks still remain over his ability with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to leave the line.

RED DEVILS WANT TEK? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United have reportedly added Juventus FC's Wojciech Szczęsny to their list of possible replacements for David de Gea. Per 'Calciomercatoweb', the Pole is admired by Erik ten Hag, with United considering a move for the 32-year-old.#EPL pic.twitter.com/ccoGwe0tOy — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) November 22, 2022

His contract with the Old Trafford outfit is set to expire next year and reports have suggested that United might not exercise the one-year extension option as they seek a competent replacement.

According to Calciomercato, a merry-go-round could ensue with multiple goalkeepers expected to move if one piece of the domino shifts.

The future of three goalkeepers are in the balance — Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, Barcelona goalie Marc-André ter Stegen and De Gea.

Szczesny a summer target for United

“Ter Stegen could end up at Bayern Munich, while the Spaniard is on the radar of Xavi’s Barcelona .

“If this double operation were to materialize, at that point an assault on Szczesny in the summer by Manchester United could not be ruled out, given that this option tickles the imagination of the Red Devils,” the report mentions.

Szczesny’s future at the Turin club remains uncertain with his contract expiring in June 2024. A renewal of the Polish goalkeeper’s contract is currently not on the cards and a free move is unlikely to be entertained.

Whether the 32-year-old will be the ideal long-term solution remains to be seen. But Ten Hag definitely needs to solve the goalkeeping conundrum sooner rather than later.

