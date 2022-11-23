World Cup pundits give their thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo

Several pundits reporting at the World Cup have had their say on Manchester United’s official announcement that they have parted ways with Ronaldo.

The club made an official statement during the Poland vs Mexico match that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

After the game, Gabby Logan announced the news and asked the pundits in the studio for their thoughts.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand said both parties would be delighted now that they’ve parted company.

“He obviously did that interview with the mindset that he wanted to get out of the football club,” he said.

“He wasn’t happy, made it very clear, but I also think Erik ten Hag has got what he wanted in this situation. Both parties are happy; move on, next chapter for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Later, in France vs Australia game, Gary Linekar asked those in the studio what they thought of the departure.

Alan Shearer said, “It is a sad end to his Man United career. He’s got his wish; it is what he interviewed for. It was inevitable it was going to happen after that.”

He continued, “I think it will be interesting to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. Maybe Man United aren’t that disappointed either; that was never going to be a match, Ten Hag and him.”

Former City player Vincent Kompany and manager of Championship side Burnley said, “I think in the end everybody loses except perhaps the Man United manager. I think it is a problem that has been resolved, and they will move on from this.”

Linekar asked if he’d welcome the Portuguese international at Turf Moor, to which Kompany quipped, “No, we need players who can run.”

The studio erupted into laughter as the game got back underway.

It is unclear where Ronaldo will go next as his attentions turn to perform Portugal in two days, hoping a new suitor will come forward for him at the club level.