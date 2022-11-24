Alejandro Garnacho reveals his admiration for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have been in the eye of a storm recently after Cristiano Ronaldo’s incendiary interview and the Glazers’ potential decision to finally sell the club.

There has been very little to cheer about in the last month or so and United superstar Ronaldo’s comments have let down the supporters big time.

However, one player who has given joy to the millions of United fans worldwide in the month of November is Alejandro Garnacho.

EtH’s contribution behind Garnacho’s rise

He scored two crucial winners and became the youngest United player to register two assists in the same game and these achievements saw the Academy graduate rightly adjudged as the Player of the Month.

The 18-year-old has spoken of his meticulous preparation which shows his maturity beyond his age and how his family have helped him keep his feet on the ground.

The Argentine has already showed signs of displacing more fancied teammates like Jadon Sancho from the starting line-up and manager Erik ten Hag has challenged him to become a regular feature in the starting line-up.

And Garnacho has now spoken out about his admiration for the Dutchman and how he has helped him become better in such a short amount of time.

“Erik Ten Hag is a very good manager and, above all, he’s a great person,” Garnacho told club media. “He always pays very close attention to us all, and helps us a great deal, especially the young players.

The Madrid-born teenager mentioned the former Ajax boss’ attention to detail and his penchant for improving young players as key to the relationship shared between the pair.

Garnacho, a potential superstar

His brilliant form for United saw Garnacho being mentioned as a possibility for the Argentina World Cup squad but the dream did not come true but this means he will get more chance to hone his craft on the training pitch.

Ten Hag will work closely with the young players, first in Manchester before flying to Spain for further training and a couple of friendlies.

The opportunities hopefully will keep increasing in the months to come as United target silverware and a top four finish in the league. And now that Garnacho has got the taste of first team action, he wants more and more.

“I’ve had to keep working hard until that moment came where I was given my opportunity. For the moment, I’m making the most of the opportunities he’s giving me.

“I don’t want to take a backward step from here, I’d like to appear regularly in the team and keep going in the same way.”

