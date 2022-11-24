Apple wants to buy Manchester United



Tech giants Apple are reportedly interested in buying Manchester United.

According to The Daily Star, the company is willing to pay £5.8 billion in a blockbuster takeover.

Apple is one of the biggest companies in the world and is worth more than the owners of Newcastle United and Manchester City.

With an annual revenue of £326 billion and an estimated worth of £2 trillion, United would become the richest club in the world if this deal goes through.

The report states: “The California-based firm has no experience owning a football club the size of United.”

“But CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide.”

“He will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which includes The Raine Group.”

“Part of Cook’s plan could include Apple funding the building of a new state-of-the-art stadium that would be regarded the best in the world.”

The Glazers released a statement on Tuesday night declaring their intentions to sell the club.

Fans have finally got what they have wanted for the past 17 years.

A club of the size of United will undoubtedly attract plenty of buyers.

Knowing how the owners operate, they would want to get a hefty sum for selling their most prized asset.